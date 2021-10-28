Tucson pediatric office gears up to administer COVID-19 vaccine to kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FDA said the vaccine is safe for kids, now some pediatric offices are gearing up to administer the shots.

Tanque Verde Pediatrics plans to offer the vaccine to kids once it is approved.

"We're very excited because, for the very first time in 19 months, we get to play a little offense instead of defense against COVID-19," said Dr. Sandy Herron.

Over the past year and a half, Dr. Herron has suited up in PPE and tested thousands of kids in our community.

She said the positivity rate in her office is eight percent.

“We've watched as our kids, especially this age group, five to 1, have been at the mercy of adults— adults getting their vaccinations, adults mask mandating or not [and] adults bringing it to them. Then school started and they became more infected more of a route of transmission to others,” said Dr. Herron.

Dr. Herron said it's not just COVID-19, her young patients are coming with MIS-C as well.

In the past two days alone, she said there have been ten COVID-positive kids in the office.

Tanque Verde Pediatrics reached out to a third of its patients to see who would be on board.

“We had about 500 responses a little more, and 80% of our families who have kids five to 11-year-olds want this vaccine for their children,” said Dr. Herron.

For parents on the fence about the vaccine, she said her office completely supports it and is recommending it to their patients.

"The bottom line is we would never recommend something different for anyone else's children than we would give our own," she said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

