Tucson Parks & Rec: Watch 'A' Mountain fireworks from a public pool this year

Tucson Parks and Recreation wants you to enjoy this year's "A" Mountain Fourth of July fireworks display from the comfort of your own personal flotation device.

A post on the department's Twitter feed is inviting families to come down to the city's Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd, to watch the fireworks unfold.

The evening, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature music, activities, food and a pretty good view of the action: The Archer Pool is located just west of Sentinel Peak, off of West Starr Pass Boulevard.

Admission is free, but registration is required by calling 1-520-791-4877.