Tucson Parks and Recreation set to throw pool parties through June, July

Tucson Parks and Recreation is giving the city's swimmers another reason to visit one of its many public pools this summer.

Starting June 8, it will begin hosting regular "Summer Poolooza" parties, complete with games and activities, food, music and inflatables, at select pools in the Tucson area.

See which pool is the best fit for you:

June 8 - Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 14 - El Pueblo Pool, 5100 S. Missiondale Road from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 24 - Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court, will host a "Welcome to the Jungle" party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 1 - Mansfield Pool, 2275 N. Fourth Ave., will host a "Red, White & Blue Splash Bash" from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 4 - Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd, will host a "Red, White & Blue Spectacular" (registration will be required at https://www.tucsonaz.gov/parks/summer-poolooza)from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 13 - Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr., will host a "Red, White & Blue Splash Bash" from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 20 - Freedom Pool, 5000 E. 29th St., from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

July 25 - Oury Pool, 665 N. Hughes St., from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.