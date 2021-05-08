Tucson Parks and Rec to resume summer camps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Parks and Recreation announced Saturday its resuming summer camps.

All groups and class sizes will be reduced, indoors activities will be restricted to programs only and will not be open for drop-in access, according to a news release from Tucson Parks and Recreation. Physical distancing is required and anyone over the age of 5 is required to wear a face covering.

Registration is encouraged as spots are limited for KIDCO, In-Betweener's Club, Jr. Staff in Training, and Therapeutic Recreation Programs.

Below is registration information for city and non-city residents:



Summer KIDCO, In-Betweener's Club, Jr. Staff in Training, and Therapeutic Recreation sessions are available to view now at https://t.co/ioY0VCuj96. Registration will start on Saturday, May 15. For more info visit https://t.co/D5xtbpCYSs pic.twitter.com/iKUOKeeXIB — Tucson Parks and Rec (@TucsonParksRec) May 8, 2021

For any further information on registration and programs, call Registration Services at 520-791-4877. You can also visit online, here.