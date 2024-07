In the video player: Broadening the pool: Tucson overcomes lifeguard shortage

TUCSON – Tucson Parks and Rec will open two new splash pads on Thursday, July 4. The construction was made possible through Tucson Delivers, 2018 voter-approved Proposition 407 bond funds.

The new splash pads will be located in Tucson at Freedom Park, on E. 29th Street, and Fort Lowell Park, which is on Craycroft Rd. The zones will be free and open from 8 a.m. to dusk.