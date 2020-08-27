Tucson nonprofit partners with TPD to help the homeless

TUCSON, Ariz. — Local nonprofits teams up with the Tucson Police Department to help tackle the homeless issue.

I am you 360, a local nonprofit supplying hygiene products for homeless and vulnerable youth, is now making sure police have these hygiene kits in their vehicles.

In a new partnership, Founder Desiree Cook said they're working with TPD's Homeless Outreach Team to give out bags of full-size hygiene products to one of our most vulnerable populations.

"When you give them supplies like this, especially when they’re in crisis, being out on the street and living alone, it’s going to help them regain their dignity," Sergeant Jack Julsing with TPD said.

Cook said officers are receiving 250 bags, but they can be refilled every 6 weeks. Each one is based off of a person's gender, race, ethnicity and age.

"Rather than it being, 'oh my gosh, I’m nervous because here comes the police', the police are coming with gifts," Cook said. "I think more so than ever with the Black Lives Matter movement, especially with our black and brown youth that might be in need. One kind gesture of giving them a hygiene bag can truly create change."