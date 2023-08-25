Tucson nonprofit Groundworks to host second camp to fundraise for youth performers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson nonprofit Groundworks is hosting its second annual "Camp Groundworks" to fundraise for young artists.

It will showcase over 20 local musical artists in a live-stream telethon on Friday August 25, and Saturday August 26.

The camp's purpose is to raise $20,000 and build a recording studio, and to pay youth performers and musicians. The nonprofit is also hoping to offset its operating costs with the funds collected.

Groundworks said it serves artists ages 14-24, promoting music and arts in Tucson.

Groundworks offers activities like:

