Tucson nonprofit expanding water education

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonprofit is working to expand water education in Southern Arizona.

The Watershed Management Group offers classes and tools to help build a sustainable lifestyle.

WMG is currently in the process of building a new learning center.

"We have beautiful outdoor classrooms here which we love, but in Tucson there are times when you don't want to be outdoors, like in the middle of the summer," said Lisa Shipeck, director of WMG. "The space will give us an indoor space to continue our programs throughout the summer, and also on those cold days and dark cold nights."

The nonprofit received at $50,000 donation from the Arizona Lottery's Give Back Program to help complete the project.

Shipeck said the learning lab will be completed this summer.