Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson native, Linda Ronstadt to be honored during Hispanic Heritage Awards

items.[0].videoTitle
A rock and country icon as well as a Tucson native is being recognized for her contributions to Mexican and Latino heritage.
Posted at 10:32 PM, Sep 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 01:32:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A rock and country icon as well as a Tucson native is being recognized for her contributions to Mexican and Latino heritage.

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation announced Monday that Linda Ronstadt will be honored with their 'Legend Award' during the PBS broadcast of the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards, which will be presented by AARP returning as the Legend Medallion sponsor.

Ronstadt will be alongside Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, and America's essential farmworkers via the telecast.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards is expected to take place October 6.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...