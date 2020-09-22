Tucson native, Linda Ronstadt to be honored during Hispanic Heritage Awards

TUCSON, Ariz. — A rock and country icon as well as a Tucson native is being recognized for her contributions to Mexican and Latino heritage.

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation announced Monday that Linda Ronstadt will be honored with their 'Legend Award' during the PBS broadcast of the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards, which will be presented by AARP returning as the Legend Medallion sponsor.

Ronstadt will be alongside Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, and America's essential farmworkers via the telecast.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards is expected to take place October 6.