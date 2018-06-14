Tucson nano-brewery committed to drinking local

Joey Greaber
9:03 PM, Jun 13, 2018

Ten Fifty-Five Brewing is committed to sharing their love of craft beer with the city of Tucson.

KGUN9 On Your Side
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Ten Fifty-Five Brewing is committed to sharing their love of craft beer with the city of Tucson.

The nano-brewery, founded in 2011, provides a welcoming environment for experienced drinkers and beginners alike looking for the perfect brew.

Co-founder Chris Squires says Ten Fifty-Five focuses on making smaller body beers with more complex flavors by using local ingredients.

The brewery is a small-batch company that serves most of the beer they brew in-house. "The on-premise operation is where we think we do really well. For us, that means rather than expanding into a large production brewery with big tanks where we can crank out thousands of gallons of beer at a time, we opted to go a little bit smaller, but serve most of that beer on-site," Squires said.

Ten Fifty-Five Brewing is tapping into the food industry later this year by opening a restaurant in downtown Tucson. "The core of the menu is craft sausages on a bun with house mustard and house condiments," Squires said.

For more information on craft beer and updates on the new location downtown, visit the brewery's Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top