TUCSON, Ariz. - Ten Fifty-Five Brewing is committed to sharing their love of craft beer with the city of Tucson.

The nano-brewery, founded in 2011, provides a welcoming environment for experienced drinkers and beginners alike looking for the perfect brew.

Co-founder Chris Squires says Ten Fifty-Five focuses on making smaller body beers with more complex flavors by using local ingredients.

The brewery is a small-batch company that serves most of the beer they brew in-house. "The on-premise operation is where we think we do really well. For us, that means rather than expanding into a large production brewery with big tanks where we can crank out thousands of gallons of beer at a time, we opted to go a little bit smaller, but serve most of that beer on-site," Squires said.

Ten Fifty-Five Brewing is tapping into the food industry later this year by opening a restaurant in downtown Tucson. "The core of the menu is craft sausages on a bun with house mustard and house condiments," Squires said.

For more information on craft beer and updates on the new location downtown, visit the brewery's Facebook page.