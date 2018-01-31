Tucson named best place to get married in Arizona

Tucson best in AZ, top 14 in US

Samantha Cortese
6:02 AM, Jan 31, 2018

Tucson is ranked top 15 in the US for getting married, according to Wallethub. One of the reasons is for availability of photographers, like La Brisa Photography who took this photo of Samantha Cortese at Gates Pass.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - Tucson ranks in the top 15 cities to get married in America, according to personal-finance website, Wallethub.

Analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day. The analysis uses 23 factors, ranging from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to hotel availability.

Tucson is ranked 14, making it the best Arizona city to tie the knot.

Getting Married in Tucson (1=Best; 91=Avg.) 
46th - Avg. Wedding Cost
81st - Wedding Chapels & Churches per Capita
47th - Bridal Shops per Capita
42nd - Flower Shops per Capita
60th - Venues & Event Spaces per Capita
18th - Number of Attractions
33rd - Hotels per Capita
70th - Musicians & DJs per Capita
78th - Videographers & Photographers per Capita

Other Arizona cities rank as follows:
24. Scottsdale
27. Phoenix
49. Tempe
63. Mesa
89. Chandler
129. Gilbert
131. Glendale
148. Peoria


The average couple spends more than $35,000, according to Wallethub. Read more on the results, insight from a panel of Wallethub experts, and a full description of our methodology here.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top