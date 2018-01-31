Tucson named best place to get married in Arizona

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - Tucson ranks in the top 15 cities to get married in America, according to personal-finance website, Wallethub.
Analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day. The analysis uses 23 factors, ranging from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to hotel availability.
Tucson is ranked 14, making it the best Arizona city to tie the knot.
Getting Married in Tucson (1=Best; 91=Avg.)
46th - Avg. Wedding Cost
81st - Wedding Chapels & Churches per Capita
47th - Bridal Shops per Capita
42nd - Flower Shops per Capita
60th - Venues & Event Spaces per Capita
18th - Number of Attractions
33rd - Hotels per Capita
70th - Musicians & DJs per Capita
78th - Videographers & Photographers per Capita