Tucson named best place to get married in Arizona

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - Tucson ranks in the top 15 cities to get married in America, according to personal-finance website, Wallethub.

Analysts compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day. The analysis uses 23 factors, ranging from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to hotel availability.

Tucson is ranked 14, making it the best Arizona city to tie the knot.

Getting Married in Tucson (1=Best; 91=Avg.)

46th - Avg. Wedding Cost

81st - Wedding Chapels & Churches per Capita

47th - Bridal Shops per Capita

42nd - Flower Shops per Capita

60th - Venues & Event Spaces per Capita

18th - Number of Attractions

33rd - Hotels per Capita

70th - Musicians & DJs per Capita

78th - Videographers & Photographers per Capita

Other Arizona cities rank as follows:

24. Scottsdale

27. Phoenix

49. Tempe

63. Mesa

89. Chandler

129. Gilbert

131. Glendale

148. Peoria



The average couple spends more than $35,000, according to Wallethub. Read more on the results, insight from a panel of Wallethub experts, and a full description of our methodology here.