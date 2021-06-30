Watch
Tucson named 20th best city in America

Posted at 1:34 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 16:34:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson has been named as one of the best cities in America by a global real estate company.

Resonance Consultancy released its best cities in America list Wednesday and the Old Pueblo took the 20th spot.

"Fast-growing Tucson is buoyed by its sense of place, ranking #10 in both our Weather and our Parks & Outdoors subcategories. The city is poised to ascend up future national rankings, due to a torrent of new investment in all manner of green and common space," the company said.

The section goes on to mention how the University of Arizona gives the city a "youthful bounce" and also highlights downtown's public transportation.

Phoenix also took a spot on the list. Resonance Consultancy gave The Valley a spot at number 9.

Each city's rank is based on six core categories: place, programming, prosperity, product, people, and promotion.

To view the entire list of the best cities in America, click here.

