Tucson named 20th best city in America

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson has been named as one of the best cities in America by a global real estate company.

Resonance Consultancy released its best cities in America list Wednesday and the Old Pueblo took the 20th spot.

"Fast-growing Tucson is buoyed by its sense of place, ranking #10 in both our Weather and our Parks & Outdoors subcategories. The city is poised to ascend up future national rankings, due to a torrent of new investment in all manner of green and common space," the company said.

The section goes on to mention how the University of Arizona gives the city a "youthful bounce" and also highlights downtown's public transportation.

☀️🌵😎TOP 20😎🌵☀️ Tucson has been named the 20th best city in the US, according to the 2021 America's Best Cities report by Resonance Consultancy. That's up 21 spots from where we placed last year!



Find the full list here: https://t.co/yTodvruWS7 pic.twitter.com/dCettzpuW9 — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) June 30, 2021

Phoenix also took a spot on the list. Resonance Consultancy gave The Valley a spot at number 9.

Each city's rank is based on six core categories: place, programming, prosperity, product, people, and promotion.

To view the entire list of the best cities in America, click here.

https://twitter.com/Resonanceco/status/1410318527492362244