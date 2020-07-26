Menu

Tucson musician finds creative ways to work remotely during pandemic

A musician from Tucson has partnered with other musicians based out of Los Angeles to record a big band jazz video remotely during the pandemic.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jul 25, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A musician from Tucson has partnered with other musicians based out of Los Angeles to record a big band jazz video remotely during the pandemic.

Musician Jeremy Lappitt says the pandemic has hit the musician industry hard, and now he's adapting to remote recordings, with home music videos and other online-based content.

Lappitt said "It's almost an insurmountable challenge to do something like this when we are not all together because the energy of a jazz ensemble is so contingent on proximity and there's obviously the biggest challenge right now with the pandemic is proximity we can't have proximity."

All of the saxophone parts were recorded in a closet in Tucson.

He has been working on this project since April.

