Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson music teacher receives $2,500 grant for classroom

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stock image
Arizona governor signs education sales tax extension
Posted at 4:49 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 18:49:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wish was granted for one Tucson-area teacher Monday.

Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day granted the wish of one local teacher from Billy Lane Lauffer Middle School. Daniel Dong who teaches music for grades 6-8 received $2,500 for his classroom.

"Sound equipment is expensive. And I believe that the students will benefit a great deal by be able to fine tune their what they hear and provide providers opportunity to play better concerts and just to better shows and just have a better sound so what what we do," Daniel Dong said.

This year, 400 recipients across Arizona received $2,500 for their classrooms for a total of $1,000,000.

All grant recipients will be announced Nov. 10.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!