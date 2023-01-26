Watch Now
Tucson Museum presents 16th annual Gala in March

Posted at 7:14 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 21:14:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Museum of Arts announced it will be hosting a Gala on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m, located at 140 N Main Ave.

A special fundraiser will be in place to celebrate the American West, which will also be the Gala's theme.

Events in the Gala will include dining, a live auction and performances, with accompanying Western music.

“TMA’s festive annual Gala is our museum’s largest fundraising event of the year, providing essential funding for our extensive programming, from world-class exhibitions and arts education to caring for our collection and community outreach,” remarked Norah Diedrich, Jon and Linda Ender Director & CEO.

Over 100 pieces of art will be up for auction online, as well as on display.

Advanced tickets can be bought for $275 through Feb. 3, with regular tickets costing $300.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

