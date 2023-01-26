Tucson Museum presents 16th annual Gala in March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Museum of Arts announced it will be hosting a Gala on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m, located at 140 N Main Ave.

A special fundraiser will be in place to celebrate the American West, which will also be the Gala's theme.

Events in the Gala will include dining, a live auction and performances, with accompanying Western music.

“TMA’s festive annual Gala is our museum’s largest fundraising event of the year, providing essential funding for our extensive programming, from world-class exhibitions and arts education to caring for our collection and community outreach,” remarked Norah Diedrich, Jon and Linda Ender Director & CEO.

Over 100 pieces of art will be up for auction online, as well as on display.

Advanced tickets can be bought for $275 through Feb. 3, with regular tickets costing $300.