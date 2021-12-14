Tucson mural along Stone Avenue in need of some restoration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A mural in Tucson is in need of some restoration.

If you've driven on Stone Avenue between Roger and Limberlost, chances are you've seen a mural along the way.

The 600 foot-long mural is 20 years old and the artists who painted it, say it's in need of a makeover.

Most of the design will stay but will be repainted with newer and long-lasting paint.

The artists say the mural shows the history of the Rillito River and how it shaped Tucson.

Lead artist Pasqualina Azzarello said "Public art is a really incredible and meaningful and reliable way to unify communities. When people are engaged and telling their stories and sharing their history, and to see that put on a wall for everybody to see, it's very powerful."

But the artists need some help to finish it. It's probably not surprising, but repainting a mural that's 600 feet-long takes a lot of paint.

Those who would like to support the artists, can check out their GoFundMe called the 'North Stone Avenue Mural Revitalization Project.'

