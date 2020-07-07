Tucson mother of three killed in weekend crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — Lorraine Shaw always gave her daughter, Tiffany, a warning when she left home.

"Be careful when you go out there, people are crazy."

There's a family history behind those warnings.

Shaw described her feeling last Friday when she was told her oldest daughter was killed in a crash.

"I was in shock I didn't believe it."

She said her brother went to the scene.

"They confirmed with a picture from Facebook, that it was her."

Tiffany was 35-years-old.

She lived with her mother and her uncle, using his van for work earlier that night.

"I said: 'ok Tiffany, just be careful; did you tell uncle that you're using his van.?' and she said: 'yes,' I said, 'alright, just be careful.'"

Her mother said Tiffany made deliveries throughout the day.

"On her phone it showed that she was in the middle of a delivery, she was just trying to make money to help me to help take care of her three sons."

Tucson Police say Tiffany was driving on Valencia late Friday when she turned onto the Nogales Highway.

It was then when police said she was struck by the driver, who was speeding and was impaired behind the wheel.

"We've got three boys now that, I mean they don't have a mother now. They have me, but they don't have a mom to take care of them now."

Like lots of people, her mother says Tiffany's job was affected by the pandemic

"She was self-employed, cleaning offices and stuff and everything had closed down."

She took to delivering food to earn some income.

"She was doing good with it. She was trying to make ends meet, to be able to take care of her boys."

Her job put her at a risk, Lorraine said, she knows all too well, her reason for always warning her daughter to be careful on the road.

"Her sister, my middle daughter was also in a car accident when she was four-and-a-half, hit by a drunk driver," Shaw said.

"She was in a body cast for nine months. So, even to this day we still deal with that."

A family haunted by the effects of one car crash will bury their loved as the result of another.

"And then now for this to happen, by a drunk driver, again. I just don't...I just don't get it."

Police said they will continue to review video from the accident, no charges have been filed so far.