Tucson mom heals from postpartum depression, helps others

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the CDC, postpartum depression affects 1 in 8 women.

"There was a lot of shame and being afraid of myself," said Tucson mom of two, Tiffany Engen.

Five years ago, Engen gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. Unfortunately, the months to follow were filled with worry.

"I was having all these really scary and disturbing thoughts. A lot of these fears, I couldn't control. It really caused me to isolate," said Engen.

Engen was dealing with, what she now knows to be, postpartum depression and intrusive thoughts.

"I couldn't talk to anyone about it. I was just too afraid to mention anything that was going on with me, so I suffered alone," said Engen.

Engen eventually found healing through therapy. The Arizona Chapter of Postpartum Support International is working to increase access to mental health resources for all families.

"Maternal health influences paternal health. Maternal health also has a heavy influence on the attachment and bond that is formed with the baby, which has a lasting impact on our children's mental health," said Caitlin Skeens with the Arizona Chapter of Postpartum Support International.

Engen is now helping other moms in Tucson get the help they need. She wants all struggling parents to know they are not alone.

"What inspires me to do this work is that I don't want anyone to go through what I did. If I can do anything to change that for families, then I'm going to do it," said Engen.

For help with postpartum depression and other perinatal mood disorders, visit www.psichapters.com/az.

