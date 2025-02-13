Tucson middle school student dies from fentanyl overdose

Students at Mansfeld Magnet Middle School are mourning the death of one of their own classmates who overdosed on fentanyl.

Tucson Police were called to a home on Jan. 30, at about 7 a.m. for an unknown death, TPD said.

The autopsy obtained by KGUN 9 shows that the minor, identified as 14-year-old Sophia Urquilla, died of a fentanyl overdose.

Her death has been ruled an accident.

TUSD issued the following statement:

"Tucson Unified School District and the Mansfeld Middle School Administrations are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our students. We urge everyone to be respectful of the family during this incredibly difficult time and to remember the tragedy they are experiencing.

