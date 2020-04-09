Menu

Tucson Metro Chamber launches Now Hiring #C19AZ website

Posted at 11:32 AM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 15:03:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Metro Chamber has officially launched a website to address the recent rise in unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website, titled Now Hiring #C19AZ is a crisis response hub that connects job seekers with potential employers in the Southern Arizona area, Tucson Metro Chamber said in its press release.

This new effort is powered by Maricopa County's existing Pipeline AZ hiring platform.

"Together, we can have a collective impact and implement programs that make better connections, build skills our employers need and create a more certain future," Tucson Metro Chamber said.

For real-time immediate openings and free career coaching, click here.

