TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Memorial Day Parade, ceremony and concert has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Instead, as a way of remembrance, the organizations that put on the annual event will sponsor a Patriot Day Parade ceremony and concert, that will take place on September 12 at Tucson Estates.

For more information or for a parade entry form, contact Anthony Savoca at savocaanthony@yahoo.com