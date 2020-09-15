Tucson Meet Yourself 2020 still on with socially-distant food experience

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the ongoing pandemic, Tucson Meet Yourself Folklife Festival has shifted its food experiences to to-go orders for this year's event.

There will be 15 food vendors offering food-to-go at three Tucson historic sites. Attendees are asked to study the menu, go and place your order, and then take it to-go. Customers can watch music and dance performers share cultural expressions on LED screens, while waiting, according to the festival's website.

Below is a schedule of dates and locations of food vendors:

October 10-11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Mercado San Agustin, 125 South Avenida del Convento



Eat Masri Egyptian

El Taco Rustico

Holy Toledo Oaxacan Cuisine

Lajkonik Polish Food

O'odham Ladies

Patricia's Cuban Cuisine

Safe Mission

Takoyaki Balls

UA Vietnamese Student Association

October 17-18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Café Santa Rosa, 2615 S 6th Ave.



Los Chiquilines Aguas Frescas

Hawaiian Shave Ice

Mariscos Chihuahua

October 24-25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E Fort Lowell Rd.



Los Chiquilines Aguas Frescas

Daughters of Penelope Greek Food

D's Island Grille

FruitShack Smoothies

Holy Toledo Oaxacan Cuisine

J's Kettle Corn

Mariscos Chihuahua

New Delhi Palace

O'odham Ladies

Patricia's Cuban Cuisine

El Taco Rustico

Takoyaki Balls

Masks are required, and no dining areas will be available.

Tucson Meet Yourself will stream all events, including folk artists, musicians, dancers, and more on Facebook and YouTube on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays in October, click here for a schedule.

For more information about Tucson Meet Yourself, click here.