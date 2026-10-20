Tucson Medical Center completes $27M emergency department expansion

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center has completed a $27 million renovation and expansion of its emergency department after three years of construction.

The project adds 41 adult treatment areas, increasing patient capacity and eliminating the use of hallway beds. The upgraded facility also features dedicated spaces for critically ill patients and those experiencing behavioral health emergencies, as well as an on-site CT scanner designed to speed up diagnosis and treatment.

Hospital leaders marked the milestone Monday with a banner-breaking ceremony and tours of the newly renovated emergency department.