Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to deliver State of the City address Dec. 2

Posted at 11:17 AM, Nov 20, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero will deliver her first State of the City address early next month.

The mayor's office says the address will be delivered virtually on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

According to a news release from the mayor's office, her address will highlight the city's key initiatives and future plans, including her "We Are One | Somos Uno" initiative.

