Tucson mass to be held in memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, a special mass will be held by Diocese of Tucson.

The mass is set for Monday, Jan. 2 at Saint Augustine Cathedral, 192-2 S. Stone Avenue.

Tucson Bishop Edward Weisenburger also made a statement regarding the Pope's passing.

My heart is heavy in learning that our beloved Pope-emeritus, Benedict XVI, has passed into eternal life. At the same time I feel a profound sense of gratitude for his life and ministry. As a man of deep faith, humility, extraordinary intellect, and prayer he emerged to be the Shepherd our world so badly needed.



I would note that I felt a personal bond to Pope Benedict as he appointed me a bishop and I was privileged to meet with him briefly on two occasions. I kindly ask the faithful of our Diocese, along with people of good will everywhere, to pray for the gentle repose of the soul of this great and loving man.



May he know the perfection of love and life.

Edward J. Weisenburger