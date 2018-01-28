Tucson march to remember the Holocaust

TUCSON, Ariz. - January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It's also the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Nazi's largest concentration camp

The 7th annual March of Remembrance is happening Sunday in Tucson at 2151 N Palo Verde Blvd., the Congregation Beth Sar Shalom, near Grant and Country Club.

The walk starts at 4 p.m., but before that, you can hear from Holocaust survivors who in live Tucson at 2:30 p.m.