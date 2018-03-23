TUCSON, Ariz. - March For Our Lives is a national movement sparked by the most recent mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In less than 48 hours, Tucson students, parents, and others will march in the Tucson March For Our Lives.

Saturday morning at 10 a.m. people will start to gather at Jacome Plaza downtown.

At 11 a.m. marchers will go north on Stone Ave., turn on 6th St. and then onto 4th Ave. They will then head east on University Blvd. to finish their march at the University of Arizona mall.

Organizers say they will rally there until about 4 p.m.

Students everywhere, including survivors of the Florida shooting, are calling on Congress to pass stricter laws on gun control and gun violence on campus.

