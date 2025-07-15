Tucson man sentenced to six years for alien smuggling, drug charges

A 37-year-old man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, Jon Christian Schacht managed an alien smuggling organization in Southern Arizona, personally transporting migrants. He also conspired and coordinated with others for their further transportation into the United States.

Schacht was also involved in a drug conspiracy, the news release said, transporting 42 kilograms of fentanyl from Tucson to Phoenix.