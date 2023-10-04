Watch Now
Tucson man sentenced to nearly 6 years for meth smuggling

Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 04, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonan David Lee McCracken II was sentenced to 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona news release issued Wednesday.

In last week's ruling by U.S. District Judge Scott H. Rash, the 70-month prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

On August 22, 2022, U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered McCracken at the State Rounte 286 checkpoint driving a sedan. McCracken consented to a search of his vehicle’s trunk, during which an agent observed a large spare tire and rim for an off-road vehicle inside the trunk. When the agent directed McCracken to secondary inspection, McCracken abruptly fled at a high rate of speed. After an extensive search, agents located McCracken, the vehicle, and the tire. The tire contained 55 packages of methamphetamine, totaling approximately 25 kilograms.

