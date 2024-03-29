Watch Now
Tucson man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of minor

Posted at 12:52 PM, Mar 29, 2024
A convicted sex abuser from Tucson was sentenced to 122 months in prison last week.

61-year-old Charles Michael Moreno pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of abusive sexual contact in May of last year.

Moreno's victim was in high school in 2018 when she reported to a school counselor that Moreno had committed sexual abuse on numerous occasions, going back to her time in grade school, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

The events took place in Tucson and on the Tohono O'odham Nation, of which Moreno is a member. Moreno was indicted by a federal grand jury on 14 counts of sexual abuse in 2020, according to the news release.

