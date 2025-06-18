Tucson man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for child pornography offenses

A Tucson man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison following his conviction on multiple child pornography charges.

Sergio Herran, 47, was sentenced on June 17 by Senior U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins after a jury found him guilty of Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography earlier this year.

Herran was handed concurrent prison terms, eight years and five years, respectively. He will be under lifetime supervised release upon completing his sentence. He must also register as a sex offender and has been ordered to pay restitution to identified victims in the case.

Investigators discovered over 10,000 images and 1,500 videos of child pornography on devices found in Herran’s bedroom, including a computer hard drive, SD card and tablet. While only a portion of that content was charged, Herran was ultimately convicted of distributing two videos and possessing 13 images and eight videos of child pornography.

This conviction marks the end of a years-long legal battle. Herran was previously convicted on similar charges in 2019, but that verdict was overturned by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. At the retrial in March, federal prosecutors presented extensive digital evidence showing Herran had downloaded, viewed and shared sexually exploitative material involving minors.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations’ Tucson-based Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sandra M. Hansen and Anshul Krishn with the District of Arizona prosecuted the case.

Authorities urge the public to report suspected child exploitation through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline or by calling 1-800-843-5678.