Tucson man sentenced to 156 years for sexual exploitation of minor

A 44-year-old Tucson man was sentenced to 156 years in prison on Aug. 4, on 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, TPD was first notified about Peter Anthony Vonszillasy on Nov. 13, 2023, by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center told TPD's Internet Crimes Against Children unit that Vonszillasy had uploaded suspected child sexual abuse material to a cloud storage service account, the news release said.

Detectives from TPD's Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit identified the account holder as Vonszillasy. A search warrant for the cloud account revealed additional child sexual abuse material.

Detectives, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant on Vonszillasy's home on March 12, 2024. Several electronic devices were recovered, as well as several firearms, the news release said.

A forensic review of the devices and cloud storage uncovered additional images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.