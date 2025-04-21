Tucson man sentenced to 15 years for kidnapping Utah teen for sex

A 29-year-old Tucson man was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release last week, for kidnapping a Utah teen to engage in illegal sexual activity.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, District of Utah, Tadashi Kura Kojima, who also went by Aaron Michael Zeman, admitted in court that between Dec. 26 and Dec. 28 of 2022, he traveled from Arizona to Utah to kidnap a 13-year-old.

Kojima and the teen were located in Nebraska and arrested. The purpose of traveling was to engage in sexual activity, the news release said.

Kojima pleaded guilty in Nov. 2024 to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.