TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The US Attorney's Office announced a 29-year-old Tucson man was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison.

Thomas Franklin Wilson pleaded guilty to Distribution of Fentanyl in connection to the overdose death of a 17-year-old in April 2021.

The release says Wilson sold 13 pills to the teen and her friend.

The teen overdosed and died from "fentanyl toxicity."