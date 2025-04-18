Tucson man sentenced for firearms trafficking offenses

TUCSON, Ariz — A Tucson man was sentenced to federal prison for firearms trafficking offenses.

United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker sentenced 23-year-old Julian Canastillo to six years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Canastillo previously pleaded guilty to six counts of Smuggling Goods from the United States and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He was one of 10 individuals involved in a firearms trafficking organization based in Tucson.

An investigation revealed a series of transactions linked to the organization for firearms that were later seized in the Republic of Mexico.

Authorities say the organization is connected to more than 200 firearms transactions, and Canastillo alone admitted to smuggling 36 firearms into Mexico.

