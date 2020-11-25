Tucson man sentenced 22 years in prison in death of 2-year-old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson man is sentenced to prison after a 2-year-old girl was seriously injured while in his care in 2018.

On Monday, George William Robinson was sentenced to 22 years with 15 years probation for second-degree murder and child abuse.

In September 2018, Robinson was was babysitting a child at his home on Tucson's east side. Tucson Police officers responded to the home for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. According to reports, Robinson gave police four different stories about the incident.

The child was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where she later died.

Robinson was initially arrested for child abuse.