Tucson man pleads guilty to multiple armed robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Tucson pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and two counts of armed bank robbery, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

James Valentine Siehien admitted to robbing about $4,000 from a Chase Bank in Tucson, about $2,700 from PNC Bank and about $2,200 from a First Convenience Bank.

The last two robberies involved a "fake explosive device" and an axe.

If convicted for both a bank robbery and armed bank robbery, a maximum penalty would carry 45 years in prison, a fine up to $500,000 and up to five years of supervised release.