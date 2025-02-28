Tucson man guilty on terrorist charges for 2023 school bomb threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of a Tucson man accused of making bomb threats to a Tucson high school in 2023.

The defendant, an adult, used a voice modulator and a virtual private network (VPN) to disguise his voice and phone number when he made the bomb threat in March 2023, a release said.

The release says defendant told investigators he made the threat because of his hatred of the school, from which he had previously been expelled for bullying LGBTQIA+ students.

The office said the defendant sent a former classmate a direct message with an aerial photograph of the school showing students being evacuated on the day of the threat.

The attorney's office said the photo included an image of a swastika and areas marked where he indicated he had placed bombs.

He also posted an image of himself on a social media platform holding a pipe bomb, officials said.

The release says students were sent home the day of the threat, and school officials said attendance was severely reduced for the remainder of that week.

He was convicted for interfering with an Educational Institution, Making a Terrorist Threat, and using an Electronic Device to Terrify or Intimidate, the release said.

Officials said the verdict was returned in the case after approximately one hour of deliberation.