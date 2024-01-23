Tucson man gets life sentence for 2018 killing of a Deputy U.S. Marshal

A man convicted of shooting and killing a Deputy U.S. Marshal was sentenced on Monday to life in prison for second-degree murder. Ryan Schlesinger, 31, of Tucson, also received sentences of 20 years for attempted murder and 50 years for discharging a firearm during the commission of a violent offense.

United States Marshals attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Schlesinger at his home in November of 2018 for allegedly stalking a Tucson Police Department sergeant, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

Schlesinger, dressed in body armor, refused to leave his home. He opened fire on the deputies. Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White was shot twice and subsequently died from his injuries.

Schlesinger surrendered to Tucson Police after killing Deputy White.

Last November, a federal jury convicted Schlesinger of second-degree murder of a federal officer, three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer, four counts of assault of a federal officer, and five counts of discharging a firearm during the commission of a violent offense.