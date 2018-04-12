Tucson man found guilty of criminal damage in 2016 crash

TUCSON, Ariz. - A jury returned a verdict in the trial of a man accused killing Pima County Supervisor Ann Day Wednesday.

Nearly two years ago, Jarrad Barnes was driving over 80 miles per hour near River and First Avenue when he crashed into Day.

Her car was then struck by a truck from behind. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Drug screen show Barnes has three drugs in his system at the time.

Jurors found Barnes not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of criminal damage.

He was also found guilty of driving with marijuana in the car.