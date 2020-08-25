Tucson man facing drug, weapons charges after federal agents raid apartment

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson man is facing weapons and drug charges after federal agents raided an apartment in midtown last week.

According to the criminal complaint, 23-year-old Javier Raphael Haro Aguilar is charged with one count of possession of LSD with intent to distribute and one count of possesion of a weapon in connection with drug trafficking.

The complaint says federal agents found about 100 doses of LSD, more than 2,500 grams of marijuana, 72 THC cartridges and 141 grams of THC wax in the one-bedroom apartment along with some drug paraphernalia.

Agents also found $5,000 in case, body armor with police markings and a black ski mask. They also found a 9mm rifle, a 9mm Glock and a .38 revolver.

Aguilar waived his Miranda rights when speaking with agents and admitted to selling drugs, the complaint says. Aguilar told the agents he was advertising the drugs on Snapchat.