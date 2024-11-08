Tucson man accused of murdering infant son

A Tucson man has been charged on suspicion of murder and child abuse following the death of his infant son.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, Tucson Fire was dispatched to a report of a 10-month-old child experiencing seizures at an apartment complex, at 4809 E. Pima St, on Oct. 21.

TFD medics rendered aid and transported the child to Tucson Medical Center. He was found to have serious injuries and was listed in critical condition, the news release said.

The infant was transferred to Banner University Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Detectives determined the infant's injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma. They arrested the child's father, 28-year-old Jimmy Torre McElroy on Oct. 30, and charged him with

two counts of child abuse.

On Nov. 5, the infant died from his injuries, the news release said. Detectives presented their findings to the Pima County Attorney's Office and amended McElroy's charges to second-degree murder and child abuse, the news release said.

McElroy is being held on $500,000 bond.