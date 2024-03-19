Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aiming laser pointer at aircraft

A 53-year-old Tucson man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft two separate times.

This is after a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Charles William Preston in November of 2023, according to a news release from The United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

The indictment alleged that Preston aimed the beam of a laser pointer at an aircraft operated by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and in the flight path of the same aircraft, according to the news release.

If convicted, Preston could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison, fined $250,000, and receive up to three years of supervised release.

