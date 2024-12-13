Tucson man arrested on child abuse and cyberstalking charges connected to online terror network

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI announced in a press release that a man from Tucson was arrested for producing child sexual abuse material and cyberstalking offenses in connection with online violent terror networks.

Baron Martin, 20, of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested on December 11.

Martin was connected to terror networks known as 764 and CVLT.

The FBI alleges that 764 is a network of violent extremists who engage in criminal conduct within the United States and abroad.

"Those involved with the 764 network, individually and as a network, methodically target vulnerable, underage populations across the United States and the globe by using known online social media communications platforms," the FBI said.

Martin used the social media platform Discord to communicate with two female victims, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old.

He would threaten each of them until they physically hurt, cut, or mutilate themselves while recording.

Martin received videos from the victims and sent them to other users.

Martin also cyberstalked another 13-year-old on Discord, threatening to kill her grandmother.

The FBI says that if Martin is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison for producing child abuse material and up to 10 years in prison for cyberstalking when the victim is a minor and no bodily injury resulted from the conduct.

“The details in this case are simply horrific as the defendant allegedly coerced children to harm themselves multiple times,” said Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells of the FBI’s National Security Branch.