Tucson man arrested for dealing unregistered firearms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Tucson was arrested for dealing firearms without a license and for having unregistered firearms, according to the US Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Tucson Police Department detectives invested 24-year-old Brian Jesus Hernandez, who was reportedly using Snapchat to advertise and sell the firearms.

Hernandez was caught selling an unregistered pistol to an undercover TPD detective on Nov. 17, 2022, then he was caught again Feb. 6, 2023 for selling a "drop-in auto sear" to an uncover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabaco, Firearms and Explosives.

Hernandez admitted to creating the auto sear with a 3D printer, and agents used a search warrant to investigate Hernandez's home on the same day.

Two 3D printers, four firearms and firearm parts were found in the residence, leading to Hernandez's arrest.