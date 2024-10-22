Tucson man arrested for allegedly trying to poison wife with honey in ice cream

A Tucson woman is alive thanks to her trained dogs retrieving her EpiPen during an allergic reaction.

Her husband is now facing a domestic violence, attempted homicide charge.

Court records obtained by KGUN 9 show that Natalie Sanchez reported her husband to Tucson Police for hiding honey in her ice cream on Sept. 11.

She told police she is severely allergic to honey.

Police said Dennis Sanchez told them he gave her the ice cream to help her with allergies.

Sanchez's court date has not yet been set.