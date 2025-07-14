Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson man arrested for aggravated assault, robbery in 2016, dies in prison

An inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex – Lewis, in Buckeye, who was arrested in Tucson for aggravated assault and robbery, has died in prison.

According to Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry, David White, 36, died from an apparent act of self-harm by hanging.

Prison staff discovered White unresponsive in his housing unit on July 13. Life-saving measures were administered. Responding paramedics pronounced White dead.

White was convicted in 2018 of being involved in a 2016 deputy-involved shooting.

He was sentenced to serve a total of 25 years in prison for various charges, including three counts of aggravated assault and robbery. The sentence was part of a plea bargain.

In December 2016, the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested White in connection with the shooting.

Authorities say it started when deputies responded to a strong-arm style robbery at 2 p.m. where a bike was stolen from a child in the 1600 block of W. Gleaming Moon Lane.

White pushed the child to the ground, according to deputies.

Deputies located the suspect's vehicle near I-10 and El Camino Del Cerro and attempted a traffic stop.

The two suspects then fled into a desert area near the Santa Cruz wash and White pointed a handgun at deputies and fired an unknown number of shots.

A deputy fired at least one shot in response.

White and his partner, Stacey Lynn Lastella, were eventually apprehended.

