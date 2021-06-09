Tucson man accused of taking money from vulnerable adults

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man was given 20 criminal charges Wednesday after being accused of taking money from vulnerable adults.

According to a news release from Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Hector Andres Aleman is accused of applying for loans in the names of two victims, and also falsified documents for a recently deceased person in order to collect assets for himself. These incidents happened in Nov. 2018.

Aleman's charges include fraudulent schemes and artifices, forgery, computer tampering, and taking the identity of another.

"The charges stem from Aleman allegedly using a position of trust to take advantage of three vulnerable adults by gaining access to the victims’ funds and transferring the money to himself," said Brnovich.

To read the full indictment, click here.