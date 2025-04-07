Tucson Mall goes up for sale on Northside

What has 1.3 million square feet of retail, food and service offerings and just went up for sale on Tucson's north side?

If you guessed the Tucson Mall, the place where you shopped for CDs at Sam Goody and books a B. Dalton growing up, then you are correct.

According to CBRE National Retail Partners, the mall is available for acquisition. Originally built in 1982, it sits on 91.5 acres at 4500 N. Oracle Road, and is 94% leased, CBRE said on its website.

Some of the mall's anchor businesses, include Macy's, Dillard's, JC Penney, REI and Dick's Sporting Goods.