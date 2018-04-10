TUCSON, Ariz. -

U.S. News and World Report has published another list of the 125 best places to live in America, and Tucson made the cut, ranking at number 67.

Austin, Texas took the number one spot for the second year in a row.

Here's the top 10 places on the new list:

Austin, TX Colorado Springs, CO Denver, CO Des Moines, IA Fayetteville, AR Portland, OR Huntsville, AL Washington, DC Minneapolis, MN Seattle, WA

The rankings are based on affordability, job prospects, and quality of life.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, Tucson is "an example of how a place can be constantly transforming without losing sight of its roots." It's also seen a place where everyone seems to know or know of everyone else.

Phoenix is made the list, too, ranking at number 19.

You can check out the full list of 125 best cities to live online at U.S. News and World Report's website.